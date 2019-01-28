Oikya Front turns down PM’s invite to tea

File photo of the dialogue between Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, and Jatiya Oikya Front, led by Dr Kamal Hossain, at Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Thursday, November 1, 2018 Focus Bangla

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the party did not want to be invited, and has not made a decision yet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invited leaders of opposition parties to tea, but it seems to have been turned down by the Oikya Front and left-wing parties. Oikya Front leaders said the coalition has not come to a consensus about not going to Ganabhaban. Executive President Subrata Chowdhury said the final decision will be taken by Dr Kamal Hossain. But he said he was personally against the visit.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the party did not want to be invited, and has not made a decision yet.

A number of leaders have said that Oikya Front would have gone to Ganabhaban if it was to discuss new fresh, but not for tea and pleasantries.

Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna and Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal leader Khalekuzzaman have said they personally are against visiting the prime minister for tea.

Khalekuzzaman said: “Why do we need to go to the prime minister for tea? There are many places for tea. The people are still embarrassed over the recent election. The Election Commission and police are in a festive mood over the election. The prime minister can call us for discussions, but it would be fruitless if the subject was not clarified first.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with 75 parties before the elections for discussion. On Saturday, she invited the party leaders for tea on February 2 at her Ganabhaban office.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.