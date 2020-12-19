Not just a ‘lucky charm’: Mashrafe wins his fifth title

“There is a saying that goes around that when Mashrafe [Bin Mortaza] plays in a team that team always ends up as the champions,” is what the presenter said to Gemcon Khulna’s Mashrafe Bin Mortaza during the post-match ceremony following their Bangabandhu T20 Cup triumph at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur yesterday.

And the ever-humble 37-year-old had only the almighty to thank for such a saying to be associated with his name.

“Thanks to almighty Allah that whichever team I played for in domestic [tournaments] have always been the champions, if that team played in the final,” replied the former Bangladesh skipper.

In seven editions of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Mashrafe’s team played four finals and won every time — this lone fact gives merit to the ‘saying that goes around’.

Mashrafe led Dhaka Gladiators to the title in the first two seasons of BPL in 2012 and 2013. In the following edition in 2015, Comilla Warriors clinched the title under his leadership. And the latest of his BPL triumphs came in the fifth edition when he led Rangpur Riders to their maiden title in 2017.

Mashrafe added a fifth domestic T20 tournament trophy to his accolades yesterday — this time for Gemcon Khulna in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup under the leadership of Mahmudullah Riyad.

“I think four BPL [titles] and this one [Bangabandhu T20 Cup] I think. So, maybe five,” said Mashrafe when asked if he remembers the number of times his side were crowned champions in domestic T20 tournaments.

Mashrafe was not included in the initial players’ draft for the tournament due to a hamstring injury but was later picked up by Khulna following a lottery on December 6. He played four matches for Khulna and scalped a total of seven wickets — including a fifer that helped Khulna beat Gazi Group Chattogram in the Qualifier 1 and be the first team to make it to the final of the five-team tournament.

There is no denying that the charismatic leader’s presence always has a positive impact in a team. Even Mahmudullah acknowledged the influence that Mashrafe had in Khulna’s title-winning campaign.

“I want to thank everyone and especially Mashrafe bhai. He has been very supportive. The experience of his career helped me a lot to take decisions. And I am very pleased to have him in our side,” said Mahmudullah after their five-run victory against Chattogram in the final yesterday.

But when asked about it, Mashrafe denied being the ‘lucky charm’ for any team that he plays for. And rightly so as the right-arm pacer brings in a lot more than just luck for the side he plays for.