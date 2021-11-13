Newly elected UP member killed in Gaibandha

Prothom Alo English Desk

Abdur Rauf

Colleted

A newly elected member of Lakshmipur union parishad was allegedly killed by a youth in Gobindapur village of Sadar upazila on Friday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rauf, an assistant teacher of Lakshmipur High School, and member of ward number one of Lakshmipur union.

Md Abdur Rauf, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said Abdur, along with his neighbour Ruhul Amin, was returning home on a motorbike around 11:00pm.

As they reached a broken bridge, they got off the bike and started to cross the structure on foot.

“Suddenly, Arif Mia, son of Haidar Ali, hit Rauf with an iron rod on his head, leaving him critically injured,” the OC said.

Rauf was taken to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police claimed to have arrested a man, identified as Rezaul, in connection with the murder.

