Natonal flag disfigured: 7 including Begum Rokeya University VC accused of sedition

Accusations of sedition have been brought against seven teachers of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, including the vice chancellor, for displaying the national flag in an unseemly manner.
Two teachers of the university made these allegations on Thursday night at the Tajhat police station.
The deputy commissioner today, Friday, has formed a three-member committee to look into the matter. Additional district magistrate Golam Rabbani has been made convenor of the committee. The other two members of the committee are a representative of the metropolitan police commissioner and freedom fighter Sadrul Alam. They have been asked to submit the inquiry report within three working days.
The event had been organised by the vice chancellor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah. The other accused are Tabiur Rahman Pradhan and Rahmatullah, teachers of the mass communication and journalism department, Hafizur Rahman, teacher of the mathematics department, Parimal Chandra Barman, teacher of the Bangla department, Masudul Huq, teacher of the marketing department and Sohag Ali, teacher of the history department.
Attempts were made to contact vice chancellor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, but his mobile phone was switched off. Tabiur Rahman, however, said the incident was unfortunate, but was unwilling to comment further.
The complaint was made against Shamim Hossain, teacher of the geography environment department, Mahmudul Hasan, teacher of the marketing department, Ramprasad Barman, teacher of the sociology department, Quayum Khan, teacher of the mass communication and journalism department, and the vice chancellors personal secretary Aminur Rahman, in additional to Tabiur, Rahmatullah, Parimal and Sohag.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of the Tajhat police station Aktaruzzaman said that he received both the complaints and a probe was being carried out. Action would be taken on the basis of the investigation, he said.