Natonal flag disfigured: 7 including Begum Rokeya University VC accused of sedition

Accusations of sedition have been brought against seven teachers of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, including the vice chancellor, for displaying the national flag in an unseemly manner.

Two teachers of the university made these allegations on Thursday night at the Tajhat police station.

The deputy commissioner today, Friday, has formed a three-member committee to look into the matter. Additional district magistrate Golam Rabbani has been made convenor of the committee. The other two members of the committee are a representative of the metropolitan police commissioner and freedom fighter Sadrul Alam. They have been asked to submit the inquiry report within three working days.