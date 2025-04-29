Climate justice no longer a deferred ideal, but a constitutional imperative: CJ

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has called for global legal reforms in order to achieve climate justice, saying that climate justice is no longer a deferred ideal, but a constitutional imperative.

“The climate crisis compels a profound civilisational shift from anthropocentric to eco-centric paradigms, challenging humanity to reconsider its place within the natural world rather than above it. It invites jurists, academics, and policymakers to fundamentally redefine the notions of development, justice, and citizenship through a prism that honours ecological balance as the foundation of human flourishing,” he said.

He made the remark while delivering a “comprehensive law lecture” on “Climate Justice and the Constitution: Reflections from the Global South” in New York University Abu Dhabi yesterday, Bangladesh Supreme Court administration said.

“Bangladesh is arguably ground zero for climate vulnerability. With 82 internationally recognised wetlands, the world’s largest contiguous mangrove forest, the Sundarbans, and one of the most densely populated deltaic geographies on the planet, our nation exemplifies environmental fragility. We also have climate-induced migration which is emerging as a critical challenge in Bangladesh, with rising sea levels and frequent cyclones displacing millions from coastal regions. Research indicates that by 2050, over 13 million Bangladeshis could be forced to migrate internally due to climate-related impacts, particularly salinity intrusion and river erosion,” he said in his written lecture.

“The earth is warming, oceans are rising, biodiversity is eroding, and livelihoods are collapsing. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change confirms that anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions, primarily from fossil fuel combustion, deforestation, and unsustainable industrial practices, have altered the planet’s climate system in irreversible ways.”

“Yet, this crisis is not equitably borne. Historical data show that over 90 percent of global CO2 emissions until the mid-20th century emanated from industrialised economies of the Global North. The United States alone is responsible for 40 percent of cumulative emissions; the European Union for another 29 percent. In stark contrast, nations such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and Chad, whose people continue to suffer from floods, droughts, rising sea levels, and food insecurity have contributed insignificantly to the problem.”

“This is not merely a climate crisis. It is a justice crisis. And this is where the vocabulary of ‘climate justice’ finds its deepest meaning. Climate justice demands a reordering of our moral and legal compass to reflect that those least responsible must not continue to pay the highest price. It asks us to frame environmental degradation as not only a scientific and economic concern, but also as a profound violation of human dignity, of sovereign equality, and of intergenerational responsibility.”

“Bangladesh has enacted robust legislation: the Environment Conservation Act (1995), the Environment Court Act (2010), the Wildlife Conservation and Security Act (2012), and the River Protection Commission Act (2013). Yet enforcement remains uneven, hindered by bureaucratic inertia, lack of adequate environmental tribunals, technical resources, and limited public awareness,” Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed said in his lecture.