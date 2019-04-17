Moral degradation behind rape incidents, says HC

The High Court on Tuesday observed that moral degradation is responsible for repeated rape incidents across the country, including that of Noakhali one.

The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader came up with the observation while hearing a writ petition filed over the rape of and suicide of a woman in Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali.

The court said it is seen in different newspapers every day that from children to mothers of six are falling victim to rape in different parts of the country. “To avoid such incidents, educational institutions, their teachers, students, politicians and the elite of the society have to become more aware.”

Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar told the court that the principal of an educational institution is involved in such an incident, referring to the sexual harassment and murder of Feni madrasa girl Nusrat Jahan Rafi.

In reply, the court said students, teachers, governing bodies and the politicians have to be more conscious in this regard. “The incident would not have happened had the governing body not pampered it.”

A woman was raped at Charmaksumul village in Subarnachar upazila on March 2 last. The rapist was caught red-handed.

However, the matter was settled with a compensation of Tk 60,000 as it was alleged that the woman had been involved in extramarital affair.

Later, the woman committed suicide.