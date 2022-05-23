Money Laundered to US, Canada: FBI to help ACC bring it back

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation will help the Anti-Corruption Commission of Bangladesh bring back the money laundered to the USA and Canada.

FBI officials said this at a three-day training organised by the US Embassy in Dhaka to improve the skills of the ACC investigators for dealing with money laundering.

The training session was titled “Protecting Public Integrity: Investigating and Prosecuting Complex Corruption Cases”.

Quoting the trainers, an ACC official who participated in the training, said, “They told us that the ACC can form a joint investigation team with the FBI to deal with complicated graft cases.

In such case, the FBI will help recover and freeze money laundered to the USA and Canada or sent through illegal channels. It will also send related documents to the ACC,” he told The Daily Star.

The official said the FBI would send information from the USA quickly.

A total of 20 ACC investigators took part in the training that began on May 19.

FBI’s supervisory special agents John Pae and Shannon Bieniek, Principal Assistant Deputy Chief of the fraud section of the Department of Justice Mark Cipolletti, trial attorneys of the Office of International Affairs of Criminal Division of Department of Justice Terry Eaton and Fred Sheffield and officer of National Crime Agency of IACCC Simon Leigh conducted the training.