Modi pays respects to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

Visiting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has paid respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh MUjibur Rahman placing wreaths at his grave in Tungipara, Gopalganj.
The Indian prime minister paid respects to Bangabandhu at 11:38am Saturday.
He reached the Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex adjacent to his grave in Tungipara from Jashoreshwari Kali temple in Ishwaripur of Shaymnagar upazila of Satkhira at 11:25am.
Prime minister Sheikh Haisna welcomed Modi at the second gate of the mausoleum complex there.
After paying homage to the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Narendra Modi will go to Orakandi of Gopalganj. He will exchange views with the Matua community there. He will also pay tribute to the temple of Harichand Thakur, respected person of the Matua community.
Modi will return to Dhaka at noon. He will hold formal talks with prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the afternoon. Before that, the two prime ministers will hold one-to-one talks.
Later, he will go the Bangabhaban to make a courtesy call on president Abdul Hamid before leaving Dhaka in the evening.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is on the first foreign tour after the breakout of coronavirus. It is his second trip to Dhaka.
In 2015 June, Modi came to Dhaka to attend a summit with prime minister Sheikh Hasina.