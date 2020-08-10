Mirsarai Economic Zone Update 

1. 20 companies will start construction of factories in 2021

2. Currently 11 factories are under construction.

3. 15 billion investment proposal has come so far.

Airport is being constructed alongside 4. sea port!

5. Yabang Group will invest $ 1 billion. 100 acres of land allocated.

6. Bashundhara is doing factory on 500 acres of land.

This zone will work as a big investment sector for 7. garment sector.

8. Bail’s car construction factory is in progress.