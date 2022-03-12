MFS benefitted people during pandemic: Atiur Rahman

The Daily Star

Mobile financial services (MFS) have tremendously benefitted people during the pandemic, former Bangladesh Bank Governor Atiur Rahman said today.

“We have witnessed, during the pandemic, that from the megacities to the remote Char areas, low-income people have benefitted from the MFS. So, we may say that “Mobile financial services have passed the ‘Corona Exam”.

“When we initiated MFS in Bangladesh a decade ago, our focus was to ensure low-cost and accessible digital financial services to the low-income people living in remote areas.”

He was speaking at a seminar titled ‘A Decade of MFS: post-pandemic field level realities’ organised jointly by the Unnayan Shamannay and the Knowledge Alliance.

The event was organised at the Khondoker Ibrahim Khaled seminar room of Unnayan Shamannay in the context of 10 years of MFS in Bangladesh.