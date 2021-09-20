Man gets seven years in jail for distorting PMs photos

The tribunal also fined Taka 100,000, in default, to suffer three months more behind the bar.
Public prosecutor of the tribunal Ismat Ara told the journalists that Aktar Hossain had posted the two objectionable photos in his face book on 2 September 2015.
Being aggrieved with the matter Mukhlesur Rahman, a resident of Shingra in Natore, had lodged a case as its plaintiff subsequently.
After examining recorded depositions of five prosecution witnesses and other relevant evidence, the tribunal handed over the verdict on Monday.