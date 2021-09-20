Man gets seven years in jail for distorting PMs photos

Prothom Alo English Desk

A trial court on Monday convicted a person and sentenced him to seven years jail on charge of distorting photos of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian former prime minister Manmohan Singh and uploading those in social media, reports UNB.

Judge of Rajshahi Cyber Tribunal Ziaur Rahman found the convict identified as Aktar Hossain, 45, guilty of the charge and pronounced the verdict in his presence in the court.

The tribunal also fined Taka 100,000, in default, to suffer three months more behind the bar.

Public prosecutor of the tribunal Ismat Ara told the journalists that Aktar Hossain had posted the two objectionable photos in his face book on 2 September 2015.

Being aggrieved with the matter Mukhlesur Rahman, a resident of Shingra in Natore, had lodged a case as its plaintiff subsequently.

After examining recorded depositions of five prosecution witnesses and other relevant evidence, the tribunal handed over the verdict on Monday.

