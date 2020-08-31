La Liga sides with Barca and will not facilitate Messi exit

La Liga has sided with Barcelona in Messi contract dispute, saying his current deal still valid and paying release clause only way out, a press release from the league’s governing body confirmed today.

Lionel Messi skipped pre-season medical with Barcelona today. He was expected at Barcelona’s training ground at 10.15 am local time. Players had been given staggered appointments throughout the morning until midday. However, Messi’s official communication to Barcelona had already mentioned that he is not a Barcelona player and effectively triggered his exit clause.

La Liga press release said, “the contract is currently in force and has a “termination clause” applicable to the event that Lionel Andrés Messi decides to urge the early unilateral termination of the contract, carried out in accordance with article 16 of Royal Decree 1006/1985, of June 26, by which regulates the special employment relationship of professional athletes.”

In the second part of the statement, La Liga said they would not help Messi leave without the exit clause, that of 700m being paid.

“In compliance with the applicable regulations, and following the corresponding procedure in these cases, LaLiga will not carry out the prior visa process for the player to be removed from the federation if they have not previously paid the amount of said clause,” the second part of the statement from La Liga read.