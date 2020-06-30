Kuwait suspends army general for taking bribe from Bangladesh MP

Suspended Major General Mazen A-Jarrah

Staff Correspondent | Jun 30,2020 | New Age

Kuwait has suspended Major General Mazen A-Jarrah, assistant undersecretary of the Interior Ministry, for allegedly receiving bribes from arrested Bangladeshi parliamentarian Shahid Islam.

Anas Al-Saleh, deputy prime minister and interior minister, issued a decree in this regard on Tuesday, reports Arab Times.

Quoting local newspaper Al Rai, Kuwait Times also reported that during the investigations into the case of the Bangladeshi parliamentarian, it came to light that there is the possibility he accepted bribes and was involved in financial transactions.

Shahid Islam was arrested by the Kuwait authorities on June 7 on charges of human trafficking and bribing senior Kuwaiti officials.

The Kuwaiti authorities launched an investigations after getting information that Shahid brought in thousands of workers from Bangladesh and took huge sums of money from them as ‘service charges’.