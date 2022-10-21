Khulna launch workers on 48hr strike demanding hike in salary

The Khulna unit of Bangladesh Launch Labour Association announced a 48-hour strike to press home their 10-point demand today (October 21, 2022).

The 10-point demand includes increase in salaries to suit the current market, landing passes for India-bound vessels, dredging of Bhairab river, and provident fund for the workers.

“We workers have mentioned our problems and raised our demands to the owners several times. But they didn’t pay any heed. So, we are forced to call a 48-hour work-abstention,” said Mohammad Delwar Hossain, divisional vice-president of Bangladesh Noujan Sromik Federation and organising secretary of Bangladesh Launch Labour Association’s district branch.

The strike will be observed from this afternoon till October 23, 2022, he said.

“The strike has nothing to do with the BNP rally,” Mohammad Delwar Hossain claimed.

The strike will be observed only in case of passenger launches. Tourist launches and shipping vessels will be out of its purview, he said.