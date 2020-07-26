Kazi Anik suspended for two years for doping offence

The BCB anti-doping unit finally announced his punishment of two years suspension after testing his sample again.

Kazi Anik will therefore be re-eligible to participate in cricket and cricket activities at midnight on 7 February, 2021 as his suspension have already started from February 8, 2019.

The substance is included as a stimulant, prohibited under section S6a of the 2018 ICC Prohibited list and consequently prohibited under the BCB Anti-Doping code 2.1, which has adapted the ICC Anti-Doping code.

According to the code, it is athlete’s personal duty to ensure that prohibited substances enter his or her body. Furthermore, each athlete is responsible for any prohibited substances found in their bodily specimen, regardless of how it entered their body.

Taking into account Articles 10.10.1, 10.10.2, 10.10.3 of the BCB Anti-Doping Code, and the fact that this is the player’s first anti-doping rule violation, the two-year period of ineligibility will commence on 8 February, 2019, the day of formal notification of the player’s adverse analytical finding and the day upon which he accepted a provisional suspension.

According to the BCB Anti-Doping Code (Article 9 and 10.8), all individual results of the athlete obtained from November 6, 2018, day of sample collection, shall be disqualified. This includes the forfeit of any medals, points and prizes.

This ruling is in accordance with the BCB Anti-Doping Code. As a signatory of the ICC Anti-Doping code, BCB remains committed to a doping free sporting environment at all levels, to prevent, in the spirit of fair play, doping in sport for cricketers and in conformity with the general principles of the World Anti-Doping Code.