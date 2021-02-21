Journalist injured in Noakhali Awami League infighting dies in Dhaka

Journalist Burhan Uddin alias Muzakkir, 25, who sustained bullet injuries during the clashes between two factions of Awami League in Noakahli, has died.

He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 10:45pm on Saturday.

Following the death of Burhan, both factions brought out processions in Noakhali’s Companiganj claiming that the deceased was one of their followers.