Jamieson takes five to blunt Azhar’s battling innings

Kyle Jamieson took a five wicket haul as New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for 297, anchored by a sterling 93 from Azhar Ali on day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch Sunday.

Jamieson, in only his sixth Test, had the figures of five for 69, the third five-wicket haul of his fledgling career.

New Zealand won the toss and bowled first on the green strip and as Jamieson found bounce and movement to claim four wickets at one end, Azhar was defiant at the other as he established key partnerships for Pakistan.

After the early loss of Shan Masood, Azhar added 62 with Abid Ali, 88 with Mohhamad Rizwan and 56 with Faheem Ashraf.

After holding the innings together for 172 deliveries, Azhar was caught at first slip by Ross Taylor off the bowling of Matt Henry who was called into the New Zealand side to replace Neil Wagner who broke two toes in the first Test.