Jamal goes to Denmark on leave

Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuiyan has returned to Denmark to spend time with his family as all footballing activities in the country was suspended indefinitely due to the seven-day nationwide lockdown.

The 30-year-old midfielder had joined his team, Saif Sporting Club, earlier this month following Bangladesh’s participation in the Three Nations Cup. He had started training with the club as the second phase of the Bangladesh Premier League was scheduled to get underway later this week.

However, in light of the lockdown, Bangladesh Football Federation announced that all football competitions including Bangladesh Premier League will remain suspended until at least seven days after the lockdown is eased.

Jamal applied for a leave and was duly released by his club for the time being. The 30-year-old left for Denmark on Monday.

The club’s managing director Nasiruddin Chowdhury told media, “Jamal could not spend time with his family for some time. He was away from them for a few months due to his engagement with Kolkata Mohammedan SC and the national team. Since the league has been deferred, we agreed to his appeal and granted him leave.”