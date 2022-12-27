It was Meherpur Krishak League leader who assaulted engr Inamul

Meherpur’s Krishak League leader Bani Amin was the person who assaulted Engineer M Inamul Haque, former director general of the River Research Institute, in Dhaka on Saturday.

Bani Amin is the president of Krishak League’s Kazipur Union of Gangni upazila, reports our Kushtia correspondent.

On Saturday afternoon, Inamul was speaking at a rally in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh when Bani Amin was passing through the area to participate in the Awami League’s 22nd council at Surawardy Udyan.

Amin suddenly attacked Inamul, bringing allegation that he was making anti-government statement at the rally.

Criticism started pouring in soon after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

While talking to The Daily Star this morning, Bani Amin regretted the incident.

He said he asked Inamul not to make such statements. But when Inamul did not pay heed to him, he attacked him, the Krishak League leader said.

Gangni Police Station’s Officer-in-charge Manajit Nandi said he had heard about the incident but no complaint has been filed in this regard yet.

“The incident took place in Dhaka. We are yet to receive any instruction from there,” the OC said.

According to Meherpur Krishak League sources, Bani Amin was acquitted from a case filed over the murder of a farmer.

Contacted, district Krishak League general secretary Wasim Sajjad claimed that Amin is known as a “gentleman”. The reason behind the incident should be investigated, he said.