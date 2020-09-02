Innocent Zahid released from jail after 20 years

Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman, uncle of Zahid, brother-in-laws– Azizur Rahman and Abdus Salam and Zahid’s younger sister came to receive him at the jail gate. Later, he was taken to his sister’s house in Miapara of Khulna city.

When talking, Zahid said “I did not think that I would walk out of jail. The jail authorities supported me to be released from jail.”

He also thanks the almighty Allah for his release.

Azizur Rahman, brother-in-law of Zahid, said a case was filed against Zahid under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act with Fakirhat police station. Later, the then investigation officer of the case demanded Tk 50,000 as a bribe for his release.

Azizur also demanded steps from the government to provide some help for him as already 20 years have been lost from his life.

Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman, uncle of Zahid, demanded exemplary punishment to those who are responsible for the loss of Zahid.

Zahid, son of Elias Sheikh of Rupsha upazila in Khulna got married to Rahima, daughter of Moyen Uddin of Fakirhat upazila in Khulna in 1994. Since then Zahid used to live at his father-in-laws house.