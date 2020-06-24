India our biggest friend, but Indian media comments not okay: Bangladesh foreign minister

Bangladesh foreign minister, AK Abdul Momen, said on Tuesday that India is Bangladesh’s biggest friend, as he expressed hope that the border tensions between India and China will be solved diplomatically.

“Bangladesh is the pioneer of peace. Dhaka is always for peaceful coexistence with neighbours. We believe on solution by discussing each and every problem, as we achieved lots with Indo-Bangla mutual discussions through understanding on both sides,” Momen said in an exclusive interview with IANS.

“India is our biggest friend indeed from our liberation war days… India-China, both are our good friends and close neighbours. Both are our development partners,” he said.