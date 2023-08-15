Defending Human Rights in Bangladesh – Webinar

Aug 9, 2023

The webinar on “Defending Human Rights in Bangladesh” addressed critical challenges and practical strategies in the context of human rights issues in Bangladesh. The panel included Meenakshi Ganguly, Deputy Directory, Human Rights Watch; Dr. Ali Riaz, Distinguished Professor at Illinois State University; Yasasmin Kaviratne, Regional Campaigner, South Asia at Amnesty International; Sanjida Islam, lead organizer, Mayeer Daak(platform against enforced disappearance). Executive Director of Right to Freedom (R2F) Mushfiqul Fazal introduced the panelists. President of R2F Ambassador Wiliam B. Milam offered opening remarks and Jon Danilowicz, a Board Member and Career Foreign Service Officer (Retd.) moderated the Webinar.