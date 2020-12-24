Honda brings new motorbike for Bangladeshi customers at Tk 90,000

Honda Motor Corporation is set to bring a new motorcycle brand for Bangladeshi customers.

Dream-110 brand motorcycle will be assembled and manufactured at Gazaria in Munshiganj keeping average height of Bangladeshis, road condition of the country, financial ability and fuel efficiency in mind, the Japanese company said at a programme organised at Honda factory in Munshiganj on Wednesday.

In the programme, manufacturing company Bangladesh Honda Pvt. Limited said the mileage of Dream-110 would be 75 kilometer as Bangladeshi customers prefer fuel-efficient motorbikes.