Health sector scams: Who is at fault?

The health sector is submerged in disorder and irregularities. After the misdeeds of Regent Hospital, which had no licence, came to the limelight, questions were raised as to how it had been given the responsibility of such sensitive tests. Who is to blame?

On Saturday, DGHS came up with an explanation. It said that the MOU with Regent Hospital was signed at the directives of higher authorities in the health ministry. This explanation infuriated the health ministry and on Sunday a show-cause notice was issued against the director general of the health directorate. The ministry asked what he meant by ‘higher authorities’ of the ministry and also what factors were taken into consideration before signing the MOU.

Several officials of the health ministry have told Prothom Alo that the ministry has no control over the health directorate. They claim that though DGHS is placed under the health ministry, it is located at a distance, in Mohakhali of the capital city. The ministry officials do not watch over who the directorate is signing agreements with, from whom it is taking money and what work it is doing. So the directorate has to take responsibility for any irregularities there. They claim that the ministry did not give any directives regarding private hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.