Hazard and Casemiro test positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard and midfielder Casemiro have tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish club said in a statement today.

“Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning.

“All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday. Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning,” the statement read.