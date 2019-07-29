Govt hardly bothers about public sufferings: BNP

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that flood victims have to endure immense sufferings as the government has “failed” to provide them with necessary relief materials.

“It’s the government’s responsibility to stand beside helpless flood victims with adequate relief materials to assuage their sufferings, but it has failed to do so… Even, the PM is staying abroad, leaving people in immense sufferings,” he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while distributing relief materials among flood victims on the bank of river Teesta at Patikapara in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat.

He said the current government is hardly bothered about public sufferings since it is not elected with people’s votes, reports news agency UNB.

“We’re here with relief for you. Had our leader Khaleda Zia not been in jail she would have come here to distribute relief materials among you.”

Fakhrul voiced concern over the killing of people in mob beatings over the fear of child lifting.

“The fear of child lifting is prevailing as the law-and-order situation has collapsed. Law enforcers can’t ensure public safety since they’re busy eliminating BNP.”

He also accused the government of not taking any effective step though the dengue situation has turned epidemic in the country.

“Two doctors and a university student died of dengue. But they (govt.) are calling dengue outbreak as a rumour and not taking necessary steps.”

The BNP leader also said the government has snatched people’s all rights in a bid to cling to power.

“There’s now no rule of law in the country.”

He said their chairperson Khaleda Zia has been kept in jail for 18 months unfairly in ‘false’ cases.

“She’s now very sick, but not getting proper treatment.”

Fakhrul urged BNP leaders and activists to unite people across the country against the current government, and wage a movement to free Khaleda and form a pro-people government through a credible election under a non-party administration.

The party distributed relief materials among 2,000 flood victims in the district. Each family was provided with a packet of relief materials, including 8kg rice, 5kg potatoes, 2kg lentils, 2kg salt, one litre cooking oil, 500g sugar, one kg flattened rice, three packets of biscuit and three packets of oral saline.

‘Declare Kurigram a disaster area’ The BNP secretary general also visited the flood-affected areas in Kurigram and distributed relief among the victims.

Talking to reporters while distributing relief in Araji Bhogdanga Government Primary School field in the district’s Sadar upazila, Fakhrul said Kurigram is the worst-affected area by flood this year.

“We’d expected the government to announce the area as disaster one and stand by people. This is unfortunate that it has so far failed to stand by flood-hit people,” he said.

The BNP leader said the attitude of ministers gives an impression that they are not serious about the sufferings of flood victims.

“We’re here to stand beside you with our limited strength.”

He demanded the government immediately announce Kurigram as a disaster area and supply sufficient relief materials for the flood victims.

Later, Fakhrul visited flood-affected areas in Ulipur and Chilmari upazila and distributed relief materials.