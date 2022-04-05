Get hold of FIFA World Cup tickets and a lot more

Do you want to watch Brazil or Argentina or any of your favourite in action live from the stadium while enjoying when the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November this year? Do you want to enjoy the hospitality of FIFA and the whole package while witnessing Lionel Messi or Neymar dazzle the crowd in Qatar?

Here is your opportunity to avoid the hassle and get access to all the facilities. Thanks to the Discovery Tours and Logistic, a member off Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh and also of International Air Transport Association, now you can ensure all the amenities from Bangladesh without going through the hassles of buying match tickets, visa procedure, flight booking and hotel reservation.

Discovery Tours and Logistic has received exclusive sales agency of match hospitality in Bangladesh for the sale of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Zahirul Alam, CEO of Discovery Tours and Logistics, said that in the past, tickets had to be bought at higher prices from neighbouring countries at this price, and tickets were often missing. There will be no such issues this time around, assured Zahirul.

Bangladesh Biman, Qatar Airlines, US Bangla are offering direct flights to Qatar.

You can choose your desired hospitality level, ranging from the pinnacle of luxury in the Pearl Lounge to the true fan experience in MATCH Club. The five categories are: Match Club, Match Pavilion, Match Business Seat, Match Private Suite, and Pearl Lounge.

The lowest price for one single match in the Match Club category for group matches in 950 dollars, while it is 1250 dollars for Round of 16 matches, 1550 dollars for Quarterfinals, 6700 dollars for 1 semifinal + final and 9100 for 2 semifinals + final.

The price for a single match of group stages in the Pearl Lounge – the highest tier of luxury hospitality – is 1900 dollars, which is twice as much as that of Match Club.

There are also separate packages for all matches of any one single team or all matches of one single venue.

To avail these opportunities and know the details, log on to www.discoverbangla.com.

