Flood Situation: All rivers in Kurigram flowing above danger mark

After a recession for a few days, all the rivers in Kurigram district started flowing beyond the danger signal on Sunday morning.

According to Kurigram Water Development Board (WDB), Brahmaputra flowed 5cm and 10cm above the danger mark at Nunkhawa and Chilmari points respectively, while Dharla flowed 42cm beyond the red level at Bridge Point in the morning.

Meanwhile, riverbank erosion has taken a serious turn at 19 points of the district, said WDB executive engineer Md Ariful Islam. “We’re trying to stop the erosion by throwing geobags right now,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of the district Rezaul Karim said they have prepared schools as shelter centres in the district for flood-hit people.

All the Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs), local union parishad chairmen and members were directed to evacuate people and bring them to shelter centres, he added.

He also said enough relief goods are there in stock for the flood victims.

On Thursday, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said 23 districts have so far been hit by floods.

The government has allocated 8,210 metric tonnes of rice, Tk 2.22 crore cash, 40,000 dry food and other food packets, Tk 40 lakh each for cattle feed and baby food for the 20 flood-hit districts, he said.