Fire breaks out at Lalbagh plastic factory

A fire has broken out at a plastic factory in Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh area at around 10:40pm on Wednesday, according to Fire Services and Civil aviation sources.

A total of 15 fire-fighting units are trying to douse the fire at the Posta area of Lalbagh, the sources added.

Confirming the incident Fire Service Central Control Room duty officer said: “We have no news of any casualties. The cause of the fire is still unknown.”

When contacted, Chawkbazar police station Officer-in-Charge Sohrab Hossain said: “We have deployed enough police members to ensure that everything remains under control while the fire fighters try to douse the fire. According to the locals, the fire originated from a transformer explosion.

“However, the fire service will be able to tell from where exactly the fire started.”

“The workers of this factory are currently on their Eid holidays. No casualties have been reported so far,” he added.

Kamruzzaman