FBCCI won’t back loan defaulters in getting stimulus package: Fahim

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim has said the country’s apex trade body would not patronise any loan defaulter in getting support from the stimulus package announced by the government amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ll never patronise loan defaulters so that they could avail of the government announced stimulus package,” he told a virtual meeting organised by Narshingdi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) on Monday.

Senior bank officials of Narshingdi district took part in the meeting that discussed about the implementation progress of the package.

Joined the meeting as chief guest, the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) said the apex chamber has taken many steps to implement the package for the small, medium and new entrepreneurs who were suffering from the Covid-19 fallout.

“We are cooperating with the small, medium and new entrepreneurs,” he said. “We want to connect with the unrecognised traders of the country as it will strengthen the economic aspect of the nation.”

Making clearing his stand against the loan defaulters, he said: “We never want such a situation when banks will face problem in implementing this incentive.”

He further said: “Let the real traders of the country get this incentive package and for this reason the district chamber is organising such type of meetings with the bankers across the country.”

He said the members of the chambers will go to each business hub to identify coronavirus affected traders and manufacturers.

“If any genuine traders or manufacturers have any problems to take advantage of the facility, they can contact with the chamber.”

Presided over by NCCI President Ali Hossain Shishir, the meeting was attended, among others, by FBCCI vice-president Rezaul Karim Rejnu, Babu Prabir Saha and senior representatives of 34 commercial banks operating in Narsingdi.

