East Rajabazar goes under ‘experimental’ lockdown from midnight

All preparations have been completed to enforce ‘experimental’ lockdown at East Rajabazar in the capital from Tuesday midnight, in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam made the disclosure on Monday saying “The decision was taken as the density of Covid-19 patients increased in this area.”

An online meeting of Covid-19 prevention committee took the decision. It also decided to set a control room at Naznin School and College in East Rajabazar with DNCC ward councilor and representatives from Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Dhaka Metropolitan Police, A2i, E-commerce of Bangladesh (E-Cab) and other concerned, UNB reports.

Only one entrance and exit at Green Road beside IBA Hostel will be open while all kinds of vehicle movement will be shut in the area.

Public movement will be limited while people living in East Rajabazar will not be permitted to go out and none from outside can enter the area as well.

Daily essentials, medical goods will be available online and it will be sent to houses by A2i and E-Cab while a group of trained workforce was prepared for home delivery.

One or two vans will carry vegetables, fish, meat and other goods in the area for the people who do not have online facilities, said DNCC Mayor, adding that van drivers and goods will be disinfected before entering the area.

Local Ward Councilor Faridur Rahman has made a list of jobless distress people and relief goods will be provided to them. DGHS will provide telemedicine service for the sick people.

The information about lockdown is being announced from religious institutions from Monday.

A booth for Covid-19 testing will be kept open from 10am to 4pm at Naznin School and College which will be led by DGHS and Brac.

Policemen are supposed to continue patrolling while mobile courts will be active in the lockdown area.

Ambulance and workers of emergency services like electricity, water and gas supply will be allowed to enter the lockdown area.

A cleanliness team of DNCC will work for waste management but no medical wastes can be mixed with households wastes.

Anyone can contact emergency number 333 for relief.