DUCSU VP Nur attacked in Patuakhali

Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) vice-president Nurul Haque Nur, along with a number of leaders of Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad, were reportedly attacked by unknown miscreants at Ulania Bazar area of Galachipa uapzila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Speaking over the phone, joint convenor of Bangladesh Shadharon Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad, Shahidul Islam Shaheen, who was accompanying Nur, said the motorcycles carrying Nur and others were attacked in the area while they were on their way to attend an invitation at another student leader Mohammad Ullah’s home at around 1:00pm.

Nur took refuge at a tea stall during the attack where he was beaten with iron rod and bamboo stick, he added.

Galachipa police officer in-charge Akhttar Morshed confirmed the incident and said Nur was rushed to the local health complex.

No complaint was filed over the incident, OC added.