DU student Elma committed suicide as she couldn’t bear the torture: DB probe

DB (Gulshan division) deputy commissioner Mashiur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Digital forensic evidence coupled with the deposition of the accused and the witnesses confirmed that Elma Chowdhury committed suicide as she could not bear the torture and her husband Iftekhar Abedin, mother-in-law Shirin Amin and father-in-law Md Amin.”

Saiful Islam Chowdhury, father of Elma Chowdhury, told Prothom Alo on 9 April though he has been informed of the progress on the investigation, he still believes that her daughter’s husband and in-laws orchestrated the suicide after killing her. If the DB files charge sheet stating her daughter’s death a suicide, he will file a motion in court rejecting this, Saiful Islam added.

Twenty-six-year-old Elma Chowdhury died on 14 December 2021 three days after her expatriate husband Iftekher Abedin, 35, returned to the country from Canada. Her body bore injury marks.