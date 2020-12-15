Dhaka bat in second qualifier

Following a crackerjack of a day’s cricket where we saw plenty of excitement, aggression, heroics and fierce competition, the Bangabandhu T20 Cup is back again today with the second qualifier.

With Gemcon Khunla having already secured their berth in Friday’s final, today’s match is a contest between Gazi Group Chattogram — the most dominant team in the group stages — and Beximco Dhaka, the most improved side.

The action is already undeway with Dhaka captain Mushfiqur Rahim deciding to bat first on winning the toss.

The former Bangladesh skipper, following his post on social media earlier in the morning, took the opportunity at the toss to reiterate his heartfelt apology for digressions in yesterday’s match.

The Dhaka team are unchanged but Chattogram, who are coming into the match on the back of a thumping defeat against Khulna, have made two changes. Nadif Chowdhury and Rakibul Hasan made the XI in this ‘semifinal’ fixture.