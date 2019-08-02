Dengue cases keep soaring; 1,712 more admitted to hospitals in 24 hrs

Dengue cases are still surging across the country as 1,712 more people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne virus in 24 hours till 8am on Thursday, reports UNB.

Of them, 1,150 dengue cases were reported in the capital alone, manifesting that the city is apparently in the grip of a serious outbreak of dengue fever. Three of these patients were suffering from dengue hemorrhagic or severe dengue.

On Wednesday, the number of dengue cases all over the country was 1,477, while 1,300 on Tuesday 1,096 on Monday, indicating a gradual rise in dengue infection, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This recently taken photo shows some of the dengue patients admitted at a hospital for treatment

Currently, 5,838 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, it said.

From January 1 till the date, 19,517 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals while 13,661 of them released after treatment.

According to the DGHS data, 14 dengue patients died during the same period, but the unofficial death toll is much higher.

Most of the public hospitals in the capital are finding it difficult to accommodate so many people coming to them with dengue fever, and Dhaka Medical College Hospital is bearing the brunt as 222 out of current 1,150 patients in the capital are receiving treatment there.

Health and urban experts are warning that that the situation in rural areas may worsen as many residents of the city carrying the dengue virus will travel to villages to celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Amid the growing concerns over the spread of the disease, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the prevailing dengue situation is alarming and difficult to deal with, but not out of control yet.

“We’ve taken this as a challenge. We’ll face the situation under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said while delivering his speech at a photo show organised by Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, marking the Month of Mourning, at Bangladesh Shilapakala Academy in the city.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque visits the patients after opening a 100-bed unit at Mitford Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday, Aug 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Syeed Khokon said the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is expected to be free from the dengue menace in the first week of September.

Talking to reporters at the Secretariat, he also claimed that they have managed to free DSCC’s 11 wards from dengue.

Amid media reports on short supply of kits to detect dengue, Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said there will be no crisis of such kits in the country.

Talking to reporters after an inter-ministerial at the Secretariat, he also said all the civil surgeons across the country have been on high alert to tackle the dengue situation.

According to reports reaching the UNB news desk, a number of people were infected with dengue fever anew across the country.

In Cumilla, a total of 11 new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until Thursday noon raising the total number to 65.

In Khagrachhari, 11 people, including a child, were admitted to Sadar Hospital with dengue virus in the last four days while four were discharged after their recovery.

In Chandpur, 11 dengue patients, including three women, were admitted to Sadar Hospital in last 24 hours while a total of 18 dengue patients are undergoing treatment there.

In Kurigram, 24 people were affected with dengue in the last nine days. Of them, 15 are receiving treatment presently at Sadar Hospital.

In Bagerhat, nine dengue patients were admitted to the hospitals in between l July 27 and July 31, and eight of them returned back home after treatment, said Civil Surgeon Dr GKM Samsuzzaman. He suggested all to use mosquito net to prevent the spread of the disease.

In Magura, eight people, including two women, were admitted to Sadar Hospital over the last two days, said Civil Surgeon Dr Pradip Kumar Saha.

In Pirojpur, nine people were admitted to different hospitals in the district with dengue virus in the last three days.

In Satkhira, at least 28 dengue cases were reported in the district as of Thursday noon and eight of them are undergoing treatment at Sadar hospital, said Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Abu Sahin.