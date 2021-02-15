Defeat is not desirable but is a part of any sports: Shakib

Bangladesh premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said that while defeat against the West Indies was not desirable but it is something that is just part of any game.

An inexperienced West Indies side, who toured Bangladesh without many of their regular starters, whitewashed the Tigers in the recently concluded two-Test series. Bangladesh were handed a 17-run defeat by the visitors on the fourth day of the second and final Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur yesterday. The Tigers also lost the Chattogram Test by three wickets before that.

While Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan warned that such string of defeats “cannot be allowed to continue”, Shakib remained rather calm over the series defeat.

Shakib has joined as the goodwill ambassador of a private organization called ‘Friendship’. And the star all-rounder appeared at a virtual press conference on Monday as part of a campaign called ‘Friends and Heroes’ where he talked about Bangladesh’s unexpected defeat against the Windies.

“Today I thought I would not talk about cricket. Yet I have to say. The defeat is not desirable. However, not only in cricket but in all sports there will be defeats and victories. There is nothing to think about this. And not that we haven’t improved [as a team]. There has been improvements in almost everything,” said Shakib during the virtual press conference.

Shakib missed the second and final Test in Mirpur after having to sit out most part of the Chattogram Test following a thigh injury he picked up on the second day of that Test.

Shakib will also be missing Tigers’ upcoming tour of New Zealand next month as the ace all-rounder has been granted leave to stay beside his family for the birth of his third child.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series against New Zealand.