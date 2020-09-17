Decision on Sri Lanka tour likely to be finalised in couple of days

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is expecting Sri Lanka’s reply about Bangladesh’s tour of the Island nation within two or three days, reports BSS.

BCB’s media and communications committee chairman Jalal Younus said since this is Sri Lanka’s national issue, Bangladesh couldn’t impose any pressure to reply about their proposal shortly.

“We made it clear that the quarantine period should be reduced and we have to be given the practice facilities, otherwise, it’s impossible for us to play the series,” Jalal Younus said here today.