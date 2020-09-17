Decision on Sri Lanka tour likely to be finalised in couple of days

“Now we are waiting for their reply. Sri Lanka will give their decision. But since it is their national issue, Sri Lanka Cricket itself couldn’t give any decision. You know they have a task force who are controlling the COVID-19. So we can’t impose pressure on them to give the reply quickly. We are waiting for their reply. Hopefully we’ll get the reply within two or three days.”
Whatever Sri Lanka does, Jalal Younus said, Bangladesh is taking their preparation, eying to think about the tour positively.
“We’re ready. We’ve taken our preparation as we need to. If any positive reply comes, we can complete all formalities within one week. Problems will arise only when they will take a long time to reply,” Younus said.
The BCB will start conducting the players’ coronavirus test from Friday as part of the plan of the series. Bangladesh is scheduled to leave the country for Colombo on 27 September. The first Test is due to be held on 24 October.