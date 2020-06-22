Current Covid-19 infection rate 22.37pc, recovery rate 40.38pc

Thirty-eight people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 1,502 and the death rate at 1.30 percent, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

Three thousand four hundred and eighty people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this the current infection rate is 22.37 percent and the total number of infections in the country is 1,15,786.

She also said that Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Hospital is being prepared to treat health workers and other Covid-19 patients.

A total of 15,555 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 1,678 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached 46,755 and the current recovery rate is 40.38 percent, the DGHS official added.

A total of 618 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 33 were male and five female while 15 were from Dhaka, 12 from Chattogram, two from Rajshahi, two from Khulna, two from Mymensingh, four from Barishal and another was from Sylhet division.

Of them, one was between 11-20 years old, three within 21-30, one between 31-40, three within 41-50, sixteen within 51-60, 10 between 61-70, three between 71-80 and the other one was 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.