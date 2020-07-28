Criminals with political clout: The tale of two brothers in Faridpur

Barkat and Rubel’s confessional statements reveal how they took over Faridpur’s businesses, contract work, and government structures. Their confessional statements were recorded on 28 June by the Faridpur judicial magistrate Faruk Hossain.

In his confessional statement in court, Barkat said he joined Awami League politics since 2012. In 2015 he and his brother Rubel held a secret meeting with Mosharraf Hossain’s APS Jubo League leader AHM Fuad, city Awami League president Nazmul Hasan Khandokar alias Lebi and Faridpur chamber president Siddiqur Rahman. In the meeting they decided to share all work of the government organisations. He got charge of the LGED tenders. He confessed that they would get a 15 percent commission on all LGED development contracts. No one would get any contract without going through them. Dhaka Times editor Arifur Rahman alias Dolan would help them with the ministry’s work outside of the district. He would take a commission in return.

Arifur Rahman did not respond to any phone call made to ascertain the matter. When his personal office was contacted, they said he hadn’t been coming to office for long.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a contractor said that that it was Barkat and Rubel who would decide on which contractor could submit their bids for any tender. If anyone did not obey them, they would be picked up and harassed. All contract work in Faridpur would be done for at least 10 per cent more than the rate quoted by the government. The contractor said that the district LGED office was located near the court areas, but Barkat and Rubel had it shifted to Badarpur near their house so they could keep control on it.

When asked about this shift in location, Faridpur LGED executive engineer Faruk Hossain that this was shifted before he joined. He said if there were many irregularities in the tenders, this couldn’t be understood from within the office. However, it was often noticed that though many schedules for a contract were sold, only a few bids were submitted. It was clear that there was something fishy, but there was nothing to be done.

However, sources within that office revealed that the company of the two brothers got 420 work orders on an average of Tk 667 crore over the past five years.

Their work was carried out by Barkat Group’s executive officer Rezwan Ahmed and accountant Haider Ali. President of the Faridpur chamber of commerce and industry Siddiqur Rahman controls the public works, road and highways, education engineering and public health contracts. He has, however, denied the allegations brought against him.

Faridpur road department executive engineer KM Naquibul Bari claims that as all roads and highways work is done through EGP and so cannot be controlled. Barkat and Rubel snatched away two contracts of Tk 190 million from contractors.

In his confessional statement, Barkat went on to say that under orders of Mosharraf Hossain’s APS Fuad, Swecchashebok League’s Fahad Bin Wajed controls the BADC, Water Development Board and power office work. Fuad had a criminal gang known as the ‘helmet bahini’ or ‘helmet force’. They go around on their motorbikes committing various crimes.

In the confessional statement it was further said that city Awami League president Nazmul Hasan Khandokar Lebi was in charge of the passport office, pourashava, BRTA and footpaths. City Jubo League convenor Tariqul Islam Nasim would collect toll money on his behalf.

Barkat said that the district Chhatra League general secretary Saiful Islam and SM Kamal Jamal would collect toll from the bus counters. This money was split with Kabirpur’s Shohag Sheikh, Shahidul Molla and Abdus Sattar Molla.

The BIWTC C&B terminal was controlled by Dikrir Char union Awami League president Anwar Hossain Abu Member and joint general secretary Md Khairuzzaman. Faridpur Medical College area was controlled by the armed Aliabad union ward 2 former member Mobarak Khalifa, city Jubo League convenor Minar Hasan Chowdhury, Shohag Sheikh and Ajmal Hossain alas Chhoto Azam.