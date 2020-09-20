Cricketers’ skill camp starts today: BCB awaits SLC reply; will look for McMillan’s alternative

Following negative results of cricketers in the second phase of Covid-19 tests, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) yesterday announced a 27-member skill camp, to begin at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium today.

According to BCB, the squad’s training and movement will be regulated through the creation of a bio-secure bubble, keeping in mind the restrictions and safety measures for Covid-19.

Following the completion of individual training, the skill camp will see group training as BCB awaits a positive response from their Sri Lankan counterparts regarding a revised health protocol ahead of the scheduled three-Test series in the island nation.

According to BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the SLC officials had informed BCB that they had a fruitful meeting with the concerned government authority and that the BCB was hoping to receive a feedback within the next couple of days.

“We have already discussed quite a few issues with the Sri Lankan board and we have also given a statement regarding the health protocols as the tour is approaching soon. As per our knowledge, the SLC officials had tabled the issues to the health authorities and it was a fruitful meeting. We are hoping to get a revised health protocol within the next few days, so it won’t be right to comment on the matter at the moment,” Nizamuddin told reporters yesterday.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan had earlier informed that it would not be possible for Bangladesh to follow the ‘historically unique’ health protocol sent by the SLC, especially the mandatory 14-day quarantine for the visitors.

Hassan had also announced that the board would look to start domestic cricket and it was learned that the cricketers were told that the board might start domestic league through a corporate tournament during a meeting of the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh recently.

Meanwhile, former Kiwi batsman Craig McMillan informed the BCB that he would be unable to take up his role as Bangladesh batting consultant for the Sri Lanka tour due to a loss in his family.

The 44-year-old was appointed last month for the Sri Lanka tour following the resignation of Neil McKenzie. BCB had asked McMillan and spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori to come to Dhaka first and then travel with the team to Sri Lanka together.

“He (McMillan) has informed us that it would not be possible for him to take up the role in such mental state. It will be too early to come to a decision. We have to look for an alternative and it will be better for us to appoint a batting consultant for the national team,” said Nizam.

Squad for skill camp: Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Shadman Islam, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hossain Sohan, Shafiul Islam, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shaif Uddin, Saif Hassan