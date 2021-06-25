Covid-19 infections hit 72-day high, 81 more die in Bangladesh

The daily number of Covid-19 cases soared to a 72-day high, 6,058, in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday while 81 more people died of the viral disease during the period.

The daily test positivity rate remained static for the second consecutive day on Thursday at 20-per cent, 19.93 per cent, after 67 days on Wednesday.

With the latest tally, the death toll from Covid hits 13,868 and infections 872,935.

The daily Covid situation update by the Directorate General of Health Services came up with the latest statistics.

A total of 30,391 samples have been tested during the reporting period while Bangladesh had tested 64,35,466 samples till now.

Bangladesh officially announced the presence of Covid-19 on March 8, 2020 while recording the first death on March 18, 2020.

In the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, among the deceased, 55 are male and 26 female patients.

Sixty two of them died at public hospitals, 14 at private ones and five died at their homes, according to the government statistics.

The positivity rate was 38.11 per cent in Khulna division followed by 37.85 per cent Rangpur, 31.52 per cent in Barishal, 21.04 per cent in Sylhet, 19.02 per cent in Chattogram, 17.35 per cent in Rajshahi, 16.87 per cent in Mymensingh and lowest 15.33 per cent in Dhaka division.

A total of 3,230 people recovered from the viral disease totalling the number to 794,783.

The daily update shows that 36 of the deceased were aged above 60 years, 18 aged between 51 and 60 years, nine between 41 and 50 years, another nine between 31 and 40 years, eight between the age range of 21 to 30 and one between 11 and 20 years.

Among the deceased the highest, 23, died in Khulna division followed by 20 in Rajshahi, 13 in Dhaka, seven each in Chattogram and Rangpur, five in Sylhet, three each in Barishal and Mymensnigh divisions.

A total of 33 patients died in the Covid units of hospitals in Khulna, Rajshshi and Satkhira districts in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Of them, six died in three hospitals in Khulna, 18 died in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and nine died in two hospitals in Satkhira, New Age correspondents in the districts, quoting government officials, reported.

Of the 33 deceased, 14 were Covid positive patients and 19 died with symptoms of Covid infection.

New Age Rajshahi University correspondent reported that a total of 18 more patients died in the Covid units of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

This is the highest number of deaths in a single day at RMCH since Covid-19 outbreak last year.

The government on Monday ordered further restrictions on public movement and activities except emergency services in seven districts of Dhaka division for nine days from Wednesday morning to contain the surge in Covid infections, disconnecting road and river communications between the capital city and other districts.

The Cabinet Division in an order issued on the day said that all public activities in general, including public movement, in the districts of Manikganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Madaripur, Rajbari and Gopalganj would remain banned from 6:00am June 22 to June 30 midnight considering the coronavirus situation.