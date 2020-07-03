Covid-19: Death toll on the brink of 2000 mark: 42 die, 3,114 infected, 1,606 recover in 24 hours

Forty-two people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

The death toll now stands at 1,968 and the death rate at 1.26 percent.

Three thousand one hundred and fourteen people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the current infection rate is 21.26 percent and the total number of infections in the country is 1,56,391.

The total infection rate so far stands at 19.13 percent.

Bangladesh remains the 18th worst-affected country in the world in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases. The country is positioned one step ahead of Columbia and one step behind France, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 14,650 samples were tested in 63 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 1,606 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 68,048 and the current recovery rate is 43.51 percent.

A total of 877 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours.

Among the deceased, 32 were male and 10 female, while 18 were from Dhaka, 10 from Chattogram, three from Khulna, three from Rajshahi, four from Rangpur, three from Sylhet and one from Barishal division.

Of them, one was between 11-20 years old, three within 21-30, one between 31-40, five within 41-50, 11 between 51-60, 11 aged between 61-70, seven were within 71-80 and three were between 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.