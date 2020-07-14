Covid-19: death toll nearing 2,500, number of recoveries crosses 1 lakh mark: 33 die, 3,163 infected, 4,910 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-three people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during a briefing.

The death toll now stands at 2,424 and the death rate at 1.28 percent.

Three thousand one hundred and sixty-three people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The current infection rate is 23.51 percent and the total number of infections in the country is 1,90,057.

The total infection rate so far stands at 19.67 percent.

Bangladesh remains the 17th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step ahead of France and one step behind Germany, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 13,453 samples were tested in 79 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 4,910 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the DGHS said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 1,03,227 and the current recovery rate is 52.61 percent.

A total of 861 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours.

Among the deceased, 23 were male while 13 were from Dhaka, three from Chattogram, four from Rajshahi, two from Rangpur, five from Sylhet, five from Khulna and one from Barishal division.

Of them, two were between 31-40 years old, four within 41-50, six between 51-60, nine between 61-70, 11 within 71-80 and one was 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.