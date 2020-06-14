Covid-19: Current infection rate 21.65pc, recovery rate 21.40pc

Thirty-two people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 1,171 and the death rate at 1.34 percent, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

Three thousand one hundred and forty-one people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The latest figure takes the total number of infections in the country to 87,520. The infection rate is 21.65 percent.

A total of 14,505 samples were tested in 60 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 903 Covid-19 patients have recovered since yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,730 and recovery rate to 21.40 percent, the DGHS official added.

Among the deceased, 27 were male and five female, she said, adding that 16 were from Dhaka, 11 from Chattogram, two from Sylhet, one each from Barishal, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

Of them, one was between 21-30 years old, one between 31-40, six within 41-50, 10 within 51-60, nine between 61-70, two within 71-80 and the rest of the three were between 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.

Twenty of the deceased died at different hospitals while 11 died at their respective houses, and one was declared brought dead when the patient was taken to a hospital, the DGHS official said.

A total of 712 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.