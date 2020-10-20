Covid-19 certificates: health ministry nominates 10 private labs

The health ministry has nominated 10 private Covid-19 rt-PCR testing labs in Dhaka city for issuing coronavirus infection-free certificates today.

Any outgoing passenger with Covid-19 negative certificate from these labs will be permitted at all air, land and seaports in the country to go to any overseas destination, said a circular signed by Bilkis Begum, deputy secretary of the health services division of the ministry.

The circular — dated October 18 — was published on the health service division website today.

Those rt-PCR labs are icddr,b, Universal Medical College Hospital and iDesHi in Mohakhali; the DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostics, Lab Aid Ltd, and Popular Diagnostic Center in Dhanmondi; Square Hospital on Panthapath; Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara; Prava Diagnostic in Banani; and the United Hospital in Gulshan.