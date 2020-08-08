Covid-19: 32 die, 2,611 infected, 1,020 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-two people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during a briefing today.

With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has reached 3,365 and the death rate now stands at 1.32 percent.

Two thousand six hundred and eleven people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh cases, the total number of positive cases so far in the country stands at 2,55,113 and the current infection rate is 22.25 percent.

The total infection rate stands at 20.42 percent, according to DGHS.

A total of 11,737 samples were tested in 84 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,020 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,46,604 and the recovery rate at 57.47 percent.

Eight hundred and sixty-five people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the DGHS official added during the briefing.

Among the deceased, 25 were male and seven were female while one was between 21-30 years old, four within 41-50, 12 were between 51-60 years old, 10 between 61-70, four were within 71-80 and one was between 81-90 years old.