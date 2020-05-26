Covid-19: 21 die, 1,166 infected, 245 recover in last 24hrs

Twenty-one people have died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 522, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

Among the deceased, 14 were male and seven female, she said, adding that 15 were from Dhaka, four from Chattogram and the other two were from Barishal division.

Of them, one was between 0-10 years old, one between 11-20, two between 31-40, five between 41-50, seven between 51-60, three between 61-70, one between 71-80 and another between 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima said.