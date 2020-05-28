Coronavirus: Govt not extending general holidays beyond May 30

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Wednesday said that the government will not extend the ongoing general holidays, aimed at curbing the transmission of coronavirus, beyond May 30.

He told UNB that a gazette notification will be issued on Thursday in this regard, he said, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already signed it.

The government first announced the holidays on March 23, five days after Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus death.

State Minister Hossain said all public, private and autonomous offices can be opened in a limited scale from May 31 to June 15 but everyone has to follow the 13 health directives issued earlier.

Pregnant women, the elderly and the sick have been asked to refrain from attending offices during this period. “All ministries and offices will remain open but they will operate in a limited scale,” Hossain clarified.

Light and private vehicles can be used for commuting to offices during this period but public transport, train and vessels will not run.

Educational institutions will remain closed till June 15 but online classes will continue. Markets and shops will remain open from 10am to 4pm but they will have to follow health guidelines.