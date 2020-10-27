Coal-fired power plants: 5 to be kept, 16 may be cancelled

Coal-fired power plants are being criticised at home and abroad due to the harm these cause to the environment. The government too is now considering moving away from such power plants. The ministry for power, energy and ministerial resources is thinking of dropping the plans for all coal-fired power plants, only keeping the five plants which are already underway.

Power division sources have said that the government has approved of 21 coal-fired power plants, of which 5 are being implemented. These can produce a total of 23,236 MW of electricity. If the government only keeps 5 of the plants in consideration, then 16 will be dropped. Of these, 11 are ventures of state-owned companies as well as joint ventures of government and foreign companies. The remaining five are of local private companies.