China interested in Teesta river management project: State minister for water resources

China has expressed interest in the Teesta river management project, Zaheed Farooque, state minister for water resources, said today.

“We’ve taken 21 projects for river management and gave open proposals. China has shown its interest for Teesta river,” he said.

Economic Relations Division (ERD) is working to finalise the matter, Farooque told reporters after visiting erosion-affected areas in Kurigram Sadar upazila this noon, reads a press release.

The state minister also said three projects worth around Tk 1,376 crore have been undertaken for Kurigram. Another two projects worth around Tk 714 crore and Tk 383 crore have also been proposed.

Once the projects are implemented, Kurigram’s erosion problems will be solved, he added.